More than 300 residents of La Parroquia, Jarales, Fontanares, Tirieza, Culebrina and Vélez Rubio blocked this Sunday the RM-C22 highway that connects La Parroquia with the Almeria town of Vélez Rubio to demand that the Autonomous Community fix it. They carried banners with the slogans: ‘For a dignified highway so that there is no depopulation’ and ‘Enough of promises. Facts now!’ The residents say that the road, 12 kilometers long and five meters wide, is too narrow for the intense traffic of heavy vehicles that the area’s cattle farms endure daily, it lacks hard shoulders and has numerous curves, potholes and sinkholes

The mayor of La Parroquia, Javier Pérez, assured in statements to LA VERDAD that “it’s okay, this is going to be a before and after, we want the Government of the Region to listen to us and we are not going to stop fighting until we get it fixed after more than 30 years.” He was convinced that “this is one of the worst roads in the Region of Murcia”, already on the border with Andalusia, and “we need it to be in good condition”.

The president of the neighborhood association, Juana Mellinas, stated that the first letter addressed to the administrations asking for the repair of the RM-C22 was sent in February 2016 but they have never received an answer.

Many of the inhabitants of La Parroquia make the journey along this road every day, such as Rami Rubio, who stated that driving along it is “a nightmare, the car is constantly jumping” due to potholes and “when you meet a truck in front it is scary ». Feliciana Arcas, a neighbor of Fontanares, expressed her indignation because the ditches are full of weeds and traffic signals are not clearly visible or where the asphalt ends.

Support from all parties

The residents received support in their claims from the Federation of Neighborhood Associations and from all municipal groups. The PP spokesman, Fulgencio Gil, said that “we are aware of the need” to repair this road and explained that he held a meeting a few days ago with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Development, Enrique Ujaldón to explain the situation. He added that his party will present an urgent motion in plenary for the City Council to make the necessary land available to the Autonomous Community to expand the platform. He also that the Government of Murcia draw up a draft and “prioritize the immediate repair of the road.”

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, confirmed that they will ask the regional government to repair and widen the road. “It is a necessity supported by all the people” because its state is “unfortunate and the lives are in danger” of those who pass through it.