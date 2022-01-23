Sinaloa.- Inhabitants of the Jacarandas subdivisionin the city of Mazatlan, assure that defend the use of public land to which they are entitled. Mario Cabrales, one of the protesters, pointed out that they have the problem since april last year well an individual construction of commercial premises continues on common land.

Annoyance

Neighbors of the area yesterday they threatened to block the streets but they only stayed in the attempt. One of the police officers who went to the scene promised to protect the area so that no work is carried out on the land.

“The authority is the one that is obliged to respect us as citizens. We demand that she comply with what corresponds to her, “said Mario Cabrales. He affirmed that despite the seals that were installed in the premises, construction continued.

He commented that they want the guidelines to be respected and the construction work to stop. The land is located along Santa Rosa avenue, between Orquídea walkway and Anaxágoras street.

Green area

The inhabitants revealed that the property was built in a green area. They used that area as a parking space when heavy rains were recorded and they protected their vehicles because it was a high area.

“Before the Jabalines stream overflowed and we all ran to protect the cars so they wouldn’t get damaged, now we won’t have anywhere to go, that’s why we blocked Friday. We want to have a safe place for us, now there is not even a car, it is that we are in a risk area, “said José Luis Pimentel.

locks

Neighbors demonstrated last Friday and blocked streets. They were placed along the lane that leads to the intersection with Arnaldo Rigodanza Avenue. With banners in hand, they demanded the presence of the director of Planning and Sustainable Urban Development, Jorge Estavillo Kelly.

The area became a traffic chaos and motorists had to take alternate routes to get out of the traffic jam.

The Data

Warning

The residents of Jacarandas warned that if one more brick is laid again, they would be willing to block main avenues. The international highway, stadiums, the area where cruise ships land and even the airport.