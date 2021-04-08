Neighbors from the ciezana neighborhood of El Maripinar demonstrated last Wednesday to demand that the Cieza City Council build a sewage system and a collector with which to evacuate the wastewater that is generated. Currently, the houses only have manholes to which the waste of more than a hundred residents who live in this area, located on the outskirts of the municipality, go.

One of those affected, Jesús Soriano, recalled that the construction of a collector in El Maripinar is a promise that has been announced since the socialist Ramón Ortiz was mayor of Cieza, through Antonio Tamayo and the current one, Pascual Lucas. “Everyone has given us long, they promise it in the campaign and then they do nothing.”

Antonio Moya, councilor for Circular Economy, pointed out that the installation of the sewage system in El Maripinar “does not correspond to the City Council, since authorizations are required from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation, Cultural Assets, the General Directorate of Roads and private owners who should give up the permits to build the network.

The mayor acknowledged that there is a project drawn up since 2013 and “it is not a work that the City Council can carry out”, although he remarked that “if the project is not possible due to unfavorable reports from the different agencies, the City Council is willing to look for an alternative to alleviate the situation of the neighbors “, concluded Moya.