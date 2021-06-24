They plan to do it every Tuesday and Thursday at sunset so that “the authorities” give them the “fair and sufficient” information and aid that they have been demanding since it was learned that they had to abandon their homes. They will have to do it at the turn of the summer due to the underground works of the train tracks as they pass through Barriomar. A group of these more than 170 residents gathered on Tuesday, and they will do so today as well, on the street where most of those affected are gathered, the Orilla de la Vía, and the banners could read ‘Treasury, compensation is to live, not for parties’, ‘Respect for those affected’ and ‘Burying yes, but with dignity’.

The residents have requested a meeting with the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, so that he can mediate with Adif and they can receive the information they have been demanding due to the doubts that the compensation raises, especially if they have to declare it next year or not. “We want to get out of our houses in a dignified way, because we do not do it because we want to, but because they force us,” said Susana, one of those affected, who indicated that they do not rule out removing the mobilizations from the roads.