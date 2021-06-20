The neighborhood association Liga de Portmán urges the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge to convene “immediately, before June 30”, the monitoring commission of the regeneration project of the Bay of Portmán. The collective’s spokesman, Daniel Portero, recalls that “that was the commitment” of the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, after the meeting held in May. “We must avoid the break of the holidays” from the month of July.

After consulting the fine print of the recent announcement of the tender for the contract for the update of the regeneration and adaptation project of the Bay of Portmán, the residents show their “concern” about the “accumulation of delay” that could mean for the contracting of the plays. Specifically, the residents observe that the Ministry may ask the engineering consulting firm that is awarded the project update to stop its work, without the time that said interruption lasts counting within the nine-month period established for the execution of the project. the same. In other words, in the words of Daniel Portero, «from nine months, it could go to a few more, and that is why we demand that the Ministry, but also the Community and the City Council, to present their commitments in the committee so as not to lengthen those consultation periods ”. It is the Ministry itself that, in the contract specifications, establishes that the first update phase will last “six months” and, then, “the General Directorate of the Coast and the Sea may suspend the term of the contract to consult with public administrations and interested entities ”.

At least two years



Once these consultations have been collected, the second phase, lasting two months, includes the delivery of the construction project and the environmental impact study. At that time, “the term of the contract will be suspended so that the documents drawn up can be submitted to public information and, where appropriate, to an environmental impact assessment”, according to the specifications. And, finally, in the third phase, “the consultant will have a total accumulated period of one month to draft the final project with the modifications that are decided from the result of the public information and the environmental impact statement.”

It is precisely the time between the second and third phase that could consume “at least two years,” according to several environmental experts consulted by LA VERDAD. All this if a new statement of environmental impact had to be formulated on the update proposed by the consultancy, extreme “probable, in accordance with the amending proposals that the contracting specifications itself exposes in detail”.

Paralyzed since 2019



The Ministry indicates that the winning company, in the first phase, “will carry out studies to solve the problems detected during the works – paralyzed since 2019 – related to the preparation of the waste management plan to be deposited in the San mining pit. José, the drying of the solid from the dredging, the fulfillment of the discharge conditions of the extracted water and the control of the turbidity generated by the removal of the waste deposited in the bay. Among other aspects, the study “will address the initial analysis to select the solution to be developed when preparing the project; as much documentary information is available will be compiled and studied, also carrying out the necessary field or office studies ”.