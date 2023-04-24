Neighbors of orchard areas of Las Torres de Cotillas are restless, scared and in a state of alarm. When the bells of their houses ring, they rush to ask who it is. The reason is that they believe that this is the method used by a group of thieves to find out if there is someone in the houses. If it is inhabited, they pass by, but if no one answers, they go in to steal. In the last three months, at least a dozen robberies have been committed in private homes on both sides of the Avenida del Mediterráneo highway, which covers the areas of Las Lomas, Los Matías, Huerta de Abajo and Los Carambas.

According to the affected residents, the method used by this group of thieves is similar in all cases. They usually operate between nine and twelve at night, on weekends and when the owners are away. To make sure of this, they ring the doorbells of the homes and, if no one answers, they go in to steal. To avoid being seen at work, they usually enter the buildings through the orchard area and, from there, they break into the patios of the houses. To enter the houses they use props or iron bars, with which they break bars and break windows.

Outside, on the outside, one of the members of the group watches over, to ‘give the water’ if a police patrol passes by or if the owners of the houses arrive. Once the thieves are inside the homes, they search all the rooms in search of jewelry and money. The cases reported at the Civil Guard headquarters are almost identical and this pattern of action by the suspects has been established.

great sentimental value



Antonio was robbed at his home in La Loma on the night of March 18. He went out to dinner with his wife and, upon returning to his home, the couple found a broken fence and everything was mixed up inside his home. “They had robbed us, both money that we had and family memories. They took a gold medal and bracelet from my deceased mother-in-law that my wife had kept; Also jewelry from my daughters’ communions, such as medals, rings and watches, bracelets… They are memories of great sentimental value. This neighbor believes that the gang moves through the ditches of the orchards and through dark areas, far from the main road. From there they jump onto the plots and enter the houses.

«First they make sure that nobody is there, ringing the bell. If no one answers, they plunder you. A neighbor told me that that night they called his phone two or three times and asked who he was. He went out, because they didn’t answer, and there was no one outside. I, on the other hand, left home with my wife, they would ring the doorbell and, having no answer, they deduced that it was empty and they went in, “he recounts. Antonio warns that the neighbors are very concerned, both those who have suffered thefts and those who have not. “Everyone is setting alarms and there is a bit of psychosis, because the thieves are going to sack, one house with another,” he laments.

Several more cases occurred in the weeks before that assault, and criminal activity continued in the days after. On April 2, Palm Sunday, they entered the house of another neighbor. He assures that when he arrived at his house at midnight he noticed some damage. He noticed that there was broken glass on the floor and the kitchen door was smashed. They had used an iron bar to force it. Upon entering the bedrooms, all his clothes and objects were on the floor and the drawers and cabinets were open. “They took money and jewelry that my wife had from her childhood,” recalls the person affected.

The last robbery in a home in the orchard area occurred last weekend in Los Matías. The proprietor went out to dinner and returned after midnight to see that the kitchen door had a built-in iron bar. “They tried to get in there, but they couldn’t. I went out to the patio and realized that they had removed the gate. They ripped it out using a masonry prop that they had around here on the land and broke the window glass with a pick that they took from the tool shed that I have outside the house,” says the owner.

Crouched in the orchards



The already familiar Dantesque scenario was that of the jumbled rooms, with drawers and cupboards wide open. “They had probably just fled when I got there, because the rest of the house, the living room and the kitchen, were fine. They looked for money and jewelry, things of value that they put in their pockets and continue, “he says.

One of the main factors that benefits the commission of assaults in this area is that the houses are widely scattered. In this last robbery, the victim points out that he only has one neighbor, but he does not live very close to his house. «The fence that they ripped off is two meters high and has six anchors… It is not nonsense. When they used the prop to pull it off the wall, they had to make a lot of noise. They made all the fuss at once and hid in the orchard to wait for what happened. From his house, my neighbor says that he heard a noise, but he thought it was an awning, that moved and hit. He went down to his patio, pulled back the awning and went back to bed. When the thieves saw that no one was alarmed, they entered my house and razed it, “says the complainant.