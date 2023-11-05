Neighbors from the districts of Santo Ángel and Algezares took to the streets again this Sunday to demand the construction of the promised sidewalk between both towns and that has not finished being built despite the fact that the project was approved and ready for bidding since the middle of last month. of May. In fact, the final project was given the green light by a City Council Government Board chaired by PSOE and Cs that month, with a financial allocation of just over 200,000 euros.

During the protest, held at noon this Sunday, the unanimous cry of those who supported it was ‘Sidewalk Now!’. “We take to the streets out of dignity, because we are tired of being lied to and because we have been waiting for this work for many years,” explained one of those affected.

The neighbors, who hope that it will be the last time they have to mobilize, recalled that they have been demanding sidewalks on La Alberca Avenue for more than two decades, which connects both towns and that they use to get around, both by car and on foot. . They pointed out that those who want to go shopping or take the bus that takes them to Murcia (line 29) and walk share space with the vehicles, putting their safety at risk. It is barely 300 meters long and has no sidewalks in either direction.

The first step towards its construction was taken in July 2022, when the Plenary Commission on Urban Planning and Ecological Transition gave the green light, unanimously from all political groups, to the acquisition of land that affects six plots with an area of 391.44 square meters, and in whose purchase the City Council invested 16,241 euros.

Crossed accusations between PSOE and PP



After the mobilization, there was an exchange of accusations between PSOE and PP for the execution of a work, which the former defend was ready to be uploaded to the bidding portal since last May. The then Councilor for Urban Planning, the socialist Andrés Guerrero, indicated that it was “regrettable” that the PP had “erased the investment” for the sidewalk with a stroke of a pen.

Guerrero recalled that as soon as he arrived at the Government, after the 2021 motion of censure, the PSOE decided to start the procedure to make this historic demand effective, with a tender budget of 208,157 euros in March 2023, being duly provided with remnants of the Department of Development. The project was approved in May 2023.

However, the Popular Party denied that such a budget item existed. Sources from the municipal group stated that the previous socialist government team “never budgeted funds” to build a sidewalk between these two districts.

Likewise, he denounced that the socialists “are once again deceiving the citizens, since they never had a real intention of carrying out this project,” and added that the current PP government team “is studying formulas” for its execution, “with a cost less than planned for municipal coffers.