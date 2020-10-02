A case of raping an eight-year-old girl has been reported in a colony in Saran police station area of ​​Faridabad. The team of Mahila Police Police and Parvatiya Colony Police Outpost arrested the 22-year-old youth living in the same room as the girl.

NIT Mahila Police Station has registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused on the complaint of the girl’s mother. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for treatment. The child’s condition is stable.

Minor attempted gang rape, case filed after 20 days

The incident took place around 1:00 pm tonight. The victim’s father was sleeping on the terrace while the girl and her sister were sleeping inside the room. Late in the night, the little girl came to the woman crying that the elder sister was crying. When the girl’s mother arrived inside the room, a young man was seen running away.

When the woman saw the view inside the room, she was shocked. The girl heard her mother crying while talking to her mother. After this the woman made a noise. Hearing the noise, the woman’s husband and the people of the neighborhood gathered. The girl was rushed to the hospital when the blood did not stop.

The case will be heard in fasttrack court

Police said that the case will be heard in Fastrack Court and the police will soon file a challan report in the court, so that the trial of the case can begin soon. Police say that the matter is being seriously investigated so that strong evidence can be presented in the court.

Trouble for ambulance

When the girl was being referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi from BK Hospital, she had to face a lot of difficulty for the ambulance. Initially, the girl’s family was asked for money. However, later free ambulances could be arranged.