Daily Star: Police respond to call after fight and find couple having sex

Police officers in the German city of Waltershausen responded to a call because of the sounds of a fight coming from the house and found a couple who were having rough, consensual sex. About it informs Daily Star.

Sounds coming from the home of Dennis Schroeder and Sandra Brand startled the neighbors and they called the police, mistaking the noise for a fight. A squad of police arrived at the scene to save the alleged victim from the attack.

When three uniformed policemen rang the doorbell, a fully naked man opened it. His lover was tied to a chair. “The police asked me if everything was all right. I covered myself with a blanket and said: “Yes, I’m still alive!” ”Brand recalls.

Schroeder, who was completely unflappable during the interrogation, made it clear: “We both love loud and lively sex.”

A man and a woman have been in a relationship for a year. Before having sex games, they went to a mulled wine party “At home, we tied Sandra’s legs to a chair, and she leaned forward. We both loved it,” Schroeder explained.

After the situation cleared up, the police tried to leave the scene as quickly as possible.

