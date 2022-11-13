Parents leave their 4-year-old child alone at home: the intervention of the agents has prevented the worst

A truly heartbreaking episode that could have ended in the worst way is the one that took place last October 30th. A baby of suns 4 years he was left in the house completely alone by his parents. The agents have now denounced them for the crime of neglect of minors.

A story that obviously has shaken thousands of people, but especially the neighbors who heard it to cry and that for him, there was no one willing to console him.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the day of October 30. Precisely in an apartment of a building located in Desioin Monza Brianza.

Some neighbors heard her inconsolable crying and quickly realized it was actually happening something strange. Until then, however, nothing unusual had ever happened with the couple.

Concerned by the situation, they have alerted promptly the police, who understood the seriousness of the affair, arrived on the spot in a few minutes.

Once they located the apartment, they managed to be opened right from the baby. The latter was in tears and immediately told the agents that he was alone and that there was no one in the house with him.

4-year-old child alone at home: complaint to parents

The cops first did what they could to succeed reassure him and in the end, they awaited with him the return of his parents.

The two returned to the house only a short time later. It is not yet clear which one excuse me they used to explain their gesture and how they are justifiedbut the sure thing is that the agents also reprimanded them.

Furthermore, they alerted the Prosecutor’s Office of the incident and decided to report them for the crime of abandonment of a minor. Now it will be only the investigations to shed light on the affair and on what to do with the little one.