Ciudad Juarez.– Residents of the Azteca neighborhood have been without electricity for almost 40 hours.

According to the complaint, those affected are residents of Xochimilcas and Mayas streets and a few blocks around.

They said that it was a damaged transformer, which is not the first time it has failed; this year it has broken down at least three times.

Some residents decided to go to relatives’ houses with their groceries because they feared their food would spoil.

Others remain in their homes, enduring the heat without any air conditioning.

At least three grocery stores and a body shop have also been affected.

The report was made to the Federal Electricity Commission (C0406445716), however they are no longer satisfied with the calls.