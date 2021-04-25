Without a service to get down to the center of Murcia by bus on Sunday, the most normal thing is that a Sunday protest for a “decent public transport” service is carried out in the districts themselves. That is what happened precisely this Sunday with the lively march they staged about two hundred residents of El Palmar, Santo Ángel, La Alberca and Los Garres. Almost a spring and family route, with the mountain in the background, but with a fully vindictive character.

Summoned by the Platform in Defense of Public Transport, the protesters started at 10 am in three columns that joined until they converged on the Plaza de la Rosaleda de Algezares. The reason: “Ask for a real mobility plan», In the words of the organizers

The most pressing demands raised in the call were those of the restoration of the hourly frequencies cut during the pandemic and of the labor rights of the Latbus company, concessionaire company of the bus service between the capital, its districts and the metropolitan area. However, this week the Ministry of Public Works reported its intention to return services to normal as of next week, after months of rejection due to the “absence of demand.”

However, the demands of the Platform go further, even before the pandemic, «services had already been severely depleted after cuts in 2012», According to one of the spokespersons of the platform, Liliana Mellado. “Our demands are social, because they have to do with the right to mobility, without which other rights such as the right to work, education, health and leisure cannot be enjoyed,” said the manifesto. “We have to manage so that our daughter can go to university in these conditions and my husband has no choice but to take her by car and because he is retired and has time,” explains Joaquina, a neighbor of La Alberca.

«Whoever rules governs, transport defends itself», Read one of the songs to remind the new Socialist Executive that has a task ahead to structure the municipality through an adequate network that responds to the needs of the residents of the districts. This Monday there will be the first meeting between the new administration and the representatives of the platform.

In this meeting it will be proposed to work to recover, at least, the existing services until 2012, provided that the Ministry complies with what has already been announced in the short term, a circumstance that they see more feasible with a hypothetical immediate recovery of the management of the lines of districts by part of the Consistory, according to sources from the group.

In addition, suggestions will be made such as the remunicipalisation of the service, a “fair” rate and voucher system, that interchanges are not given priority in the new transport model, the future constitution of a consortium for the metropolitan area and the non-expansion of the tram network, which “they do not consider necessary.”