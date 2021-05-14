The intentions of the Cartagena City Council to move the Carthagineses and Romanos camp from its current location to a piece of land located behind the Mandarache shopping center already have their first detractors. The residents of Barrio Peral, Virgen de la Caridad and Torreciega have already shown their opposition to this idea, because “the problems that those neighbors now have will be ours, without even asking us,” explained the president of the Neighborhood Association of the second of those neighborhoods, Juan Gómez.

Together with the one from Barrio Peral, Eduardo Martínez, and the one from Torreciega, Teodosio Romero, held a meeting to analyze the possible consequences of having a fairground “a few meters from our houses, for which they could well look for another area that do not harm any neighbor, “added Gomez.

At the moment, the transfer is still in the air. The members of Troops and Legions have to vote next Monday between whether they want to stay in the recital of the Rambla de Benipila or accept the municipal proposal to set it up on a plot of about 73,000 square meters, in better conditions and with more services.

“We are surprised that this has been in the making for more than a year and a half and that in all that time they have not asked us what we think. It is clear that the residents of these neighborhoods will be harmed by the noise and garbage that accumulates in the surroundings of that enclosure, as a result of the bottles, “said the president of Torreciega, Teodosio Romero.

“Discrimination”



The three associations made it clear that they are not against historical festivals, “but against the discrimination that it would entail for our neighborhoods,” said Eduardo Martínez, from Barrio Peral. And he added: “This area already has enough degradation of public services, so that now they force us to have something that we do not want,” he insisted.

They agree that they will use any “resource that is within our reach so that this change of locations, which would harm us so much, especially our rest,” concluded Eduardo Martínez.