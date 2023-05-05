Friday, May 5, 2023, 2:17 p.m.



Five days later, traces of the celebration of the Warm Up festival are still present in the Murcian venue of La Fica. On this Friday morning, it was still possible to find a good amount of garbage and debris of various types scattered on the asphalt of this esplanade and around the different buildings that make up the Víctor Villegas Auditorium. «This image once again demonstrates how little care is taken in this area, nestled next to an orchard area and in a natural environment such as the river speck, and to which what no one wants continues to be sent next to his house,” the president of the neighborhood association of the Vistabella neighborhood, Nacho Álvarez-Castellanos, denounced once again to LA VERDAD.

The neighborhood representative insisted that “if they had opted to soften this area, turning it into an area equipped with infrastructures and furniture for sports and recreation, as we propose in our Fica Verde project, it would not be allowed to be found in this state about a week later. Álvarez-Castellanos thus thanked the predisposition shown by both the current Government and parties such as Más Murcia and Podemos to address his proposal, although he regretted that, for the moment, this support has not gone from words to deeds, while asking for a express pronouncement in relation to this issue from other formations, such as PP and Vox.

On the other hand, the neighborhood representative defended that keeping La Fica in these conditions also favors phenomena such as the appearance of the shanty town located behind the compound and whose “uncontrolled” growth is denounced by the residents of the area, as has been reported by this diary. Beyond this rehabilitation proposal, municipal sources pointed out that the complete cleaning of the site will be undertaken when the disassembly of the structures and the rest of the elements installed for the celebration last weekend of the massive music festival is finished, which has not yet been completed by the organizing company.