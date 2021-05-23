“Many times I think there is an earthquake and I have to run out into the street.” This is how José García, a 70-year-old resident of Santomera sums it up. Since he was quite young, he has been hearing that the two highways with high traffic of vehicles that cross the town are going to be diverted. They are the Nacional 340, which connects Murcia with Alicante, and the RM 414, a road that connects the town with Abanilla, with the industrial estate and with access to the A-7 highway.

José García lives between Miguel de Cervantes and Poeta Julián Andújar streets, a point where vehicles do not stop passing throughout the day. “Thousands of trucks and cars pass through here every day. They don’t let us live in peace, and we believe that at our age we are no longer deserving it, ”says Valentín López, another of those affected.

Sources from the Autonomous Community informed LA VERDAD that one of their priorities is to complete the RM-1 highway, a road that the regional Executive «considers essential for the improvement of communications with the Mar Menor and the socio-economic development of the area. mainly from Santomera, Beniel, Zeneta, Alquerías, and El Raal ». From the regional government they emphasize that “it will unload the heavy traffic that circulates through the urban centers of these towns, at the same time that it will alleviate the circulation of the A-30 and A-7 highways and, will serve as an alternative route to the Mar Menor highway” .

The same sources indicated that the municipality of Santomera will have two links with the RM-1 highway, the first of them located south of the urban center, which will connect with the N-340 (Murcia-Alicante) and with the RM-303 ( Santomera Alquerías); and the second located to the north in the vicinity of the Santomera industrial estate.

From the Santomera City Council they pointed out that the municipal government “has been demanding for years an urgent solution that manages to divert the high traffic that these two urban roads support.” They explain that the inconvenience of the neighbors “is further aggravated by the large number of heavy vehicles that use this road and, not least, by the unfortunate maintenance of the road by the regional government, responsible for this journey.”

The mayor of Santomera, Inma Sánchez Roca, assured that she has been demanding the Community to fix the route, “but we have not received a reply or actions that provide relief have been carried out.” The councilor maintains that the high and heavy traffic on Poeta Julián Andúgar avenue “will be considerably reduced” once the link between the A-7 and the “highway of the bancal” is completed. However, he stressed that the municipality “is in favor of a different solution than the one contemplated in the current informative study”, and, in fact, the City Council has already presented allegations. “He proposed that a fast track be made in the second section, in the style of the coastal ones, taking advantage of the existing roads and so as not to delve into the destruction of the territory. We believe that a fast track would have a lower environmental impact and would provide a solution just as effective as completing the highway “, clarified Sánchez