In the 11th arrondissement of Paris, Friday September 18, we celebrate the neighbors. This year, health crisis obliges, it is a bit special. “It started at 5 p.m. and it takes place in a square. It was the will of the authorities to organize this event directly in the squares, with respect for barrier gestures.”, Recalls Madjid Khiatjournalist France Duplex televisions of the 11th arrondissement of Paris.

In the middle of the nominative cups, the hydroalcoholic gel is very present. “The will of the organizers, here, was really to enforce the barrier gestures”, So that Neighbors’ Day takes place in complete safety for residents. “The organizer confided to me not long ago that, despite everything, we must continue to live”, Continues the journalist. The participants were ten at have a good time together.