Tonala, Jalisco.- Captured by neighbors, a subject ended up tied to a post in the El Rosario neighborhood in TonaláJalisco, because according to witnesses, the man is dedicated to stealing in different neighborhoods of the municipality.

With the word “rat” written on his back, the man sitting and tied to the pole He waited for the municipal police officers to arrive for his official arrest after the capture of the neighbors.

According to preliminary information, he was captured after trying steal school bags with new suppliesbut the neighbors managed to capture him before he completed his assault and he was tied to the post.

According to the neighbors, the man had already been identified by them, since is dedicated to stealing in the Loma Dorada neighborhood and Educadores Jaliscienses, in addition to the place where he was captured in El Rosario.

It should be noted that just this month, the team DEBATE reported a similar arrest of an alleged thief in the Loma Dorada neighborhood, who was riding a motorcycle and tried to rob a motorist, who chased him and killed him. arrested among several residents of the area.

The police elements of the municipality of Tonalá They arrived at the scene to officially arrest the subject. and will be placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry for his link to the process and later his trial.

(With information from Night Watch)