Forty residents, including those from Sector Estación, Virgen de la Caridad, Barrio Peral, San Ginés and Los Mateos, staged this Saturday in Cartagena the symbolic ‘rupture’ of the 2019 pact, which freed them from the neighborhood of a rail corridor that they believe is strangling the development of their neighborhoods. The concentration, in the roundabout between Grecia and Jacinto Benavente de San Ginés streets, served to denounce that they consider that that agreement, which was approved in a Municipal Plenary, is going to be breached.

“New route! New route!” Cried the people of Cartagena concentrated in the roundabout. Every four or five weeks, neighborhood members and some of their countrymen carry out protests in designated places in the affected neighborhoods. The route they defend would mean diverting the current one from the La Palma level crossing, together with the merchandise route. It would pass by the Polígono Industrial de Los Camachos and detach itself from the freight traffic in El Borricén, to go parallel to the Union highway through a single corridor along with the narrow-gauge train, to an intermodal station located more or less where is the terminal now.

The 2019 plenary pact supported that option, but the Cartagena City Council, the Community and the Ministry of Infrastructures are now betting on the current underground corridor only up to the Torreciega bridge, in a first phase. This was confirmed this week by the mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, who expects the agreement to be confirmed this summer, with work deadlines to continue with the rail entry. The neighborhood representatives believe that this will consolidate their isolation.