An 18 year old student from Cobb County, Georgia, I walked every day 11 kilometers to go to work after school in the hope of saving money to buy a car, without being aware that his effort was awakening the solidarity of his neighbors.

Specifically from her neighbor, Lavonda Wright Myers, who, moved by her story, decided organize a fundraiser to give him a car.

Last Thursday, Jayden Sutton received your Honda fresh out of a local dealership much to your surprise.

On one of his walks to work, the young man came across Lavonda who, seeing him and learning about his story, awoke in her the desire to help him. That day, took him to work in his car, but afterwards he couldn’t get rid of the idea of ​​wanting to do something else for him.

The woman shared her story on social media and started a fundraiser that quickly began receiving the first donations. Lavonda managed to gather a total of $ 7,000 which were enough for the manager of the Honda dealership to sell them a car.

The car arrived at the best time for Jayden. His mother had just lost her car and they weren’t having a good time.

Fox5 Atlanta, a local outlet, captured the moving scene last Thursday when Sutton was pleasantly surprised. His thanks went off the screen.

