residents of the municipality of Chimalhuacanin the State of Mexico, a subject was lynched this Thursday who allegedly had just assaulted a woman, who was found lying in the street by the authorities.

As confirmed by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) the man was beaten to death and his body abandoned naked around 7:00 p.m. this Thursday on Mayatl Street, near Avenida de las Torres, in the Tlatelco neighborhood.

While, according to reports, the body was found by elements of the Municipal Police, who requested the assistance of an ambulance, whose paramedics diagnosed him with no vital signs upon arrival.

While, according to the investigation so far, the man would have assaulted a woman at the scene, who shouted for help from the neighbors who supposedly decided to take justice into their hands, beating him up to the death.

Similarly, after performing the law autopsyas well as the opening of the investigation folder, the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office is waiting for his relatives to come to identify and claim the body of the now deceased, whose identity was still unknown.