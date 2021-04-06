The association that represents the families that inhabit almost 200 floors of the Finca Buenos Aires Urbanization has called a protest for next Saturday with the purpose of requesting that the bus on line 6 always have their residential complex as the last stop. Now he only comes twelve times a day. The other fourteen or fifteen are about 800 meters away, next to a business area that is past Molinos Marfagones. in which it does not make sense that the end of the journey is, “they indicated from that group.

The claim is not new, but residents there believe that the growing number of residents justifies extending the route. They also alluded to security reasons, since its inhabitants are forced to walk along the shoulder of the RM-332 highway, which has no sidewalks between the stop that is officially listed as the last one and the access area to Finca Buenos Aires.

The inhabitants of this urbanization, promoted by the City Council more than a decade ago, as a protected housing area, also showed some impatience to have the expected connection of their homes to the sanitation network as soon as possible, so that the local administration can take care of sewerage between buildings. The delay is due to the difficulties encountered in transferring the maintenance of the lighting, the public thoroughfare and the gardens. One of the causes is that the promoter, in which the City Council had a small part, entered bankruptcy. “At least, the lighting problems have been solved,” they indicated from the neighborhood association.