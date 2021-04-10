«We want the City Council to accept the four million euros from Ercros, with the authorization of the Autonomous Community, so that the Hondón can be cleaned of the waste that Potasas y Derivados left when it closed in 2001. Thus, at least, it could be built the park suggested by the Polytechnic University of Cartagena ”, the president of the Platform for those affected by contaminated soils, Fulgencio Sánchez, claimed yesterday. It had the support of MC, who censured “the blockade” of the regional administration to the processing of the Ercros proposal for the Nuclear Safety Council to study. Also the “inaction” of the City Council, according to its spokesman, José López. “We cannot accept something that the Community says violates the Waste Law. If we do, anyone could take us to court, probably with good reason, “replied a spokesman for the government team.

Ercros representatives were received this week by the executive. “Basically they urged us to accept their offer or to abide by possible claims in court. We do not accept it, “said the spokesman.

According to Fulgencio Sánchez, the City Council should study it after, in the 20 years that have elapsed since Potasas y Derivados closed, the regional and local administrations have focused on finding a way out that allows “building houses in that area.” He stressed that they have done so without any success, while the land passed from Ercros to the Solvia real estate. “In addition, when the City Council bought its part from this company, it did so assuming the obligations to decontaminate, which it has subsequently downloaded to Ercros, which has signed papers that exempt them from any responsibility. If there is no money to clean everything and build houses, at least they do what they can with the four million of the company, “he added.

The mercantile project “is unacceptable because, basically, it involves burying the waste,” official sources indicated. For this reason, they added, the General Directorate of the Environment rejected it. However, having established some clarifications, the Autonomous Community recently referred it to the Nuclear Safety Council. “The bad thing is that the report from this body may take several years to arrive,” lamented Sánchez.