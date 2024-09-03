Ciudad Juarez.- Neighbors who live behind the Women’s Hospital called on the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) to come and unclog the drains on the streets Privada Profesor José Corson and Camino Escudero.

They mentioned that this situation occurs every time it rains, which in turn causes the accumulation of water to flood the front of their homes and they have problems getting out.

“There is also a problem that people who come to the Women’s Hospital throw away garbage from the merchants who sell here, and all of this causes the drainage system to become blocked when it rains,” said a resident of the area.

He added that they have already made the request to the JMAS, but so far they have not responded.