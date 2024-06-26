Juarez City.– Neighbors of the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood reported failures in the electricity supply network that for the second consecutive day have left them without service.

According to the complaint, yesterday, Monday, they did not have service for 10 hours, from 4 in the afternoon until early Tuesday morning.

And today, starting at 5 in the afternoon, there is no service again on Third Avenue and Manuel J. Clouthier, to the west of the Ampliación Aeropuerto neighborhood.

The complainants pointed out that when they report they tell them that it has already been fixed and they generate a new folio.

Some of the pages in the complaint are CO406133273, CO406342374, CO406341979 and CO40634434563.