White shirt and pants, blue sash and strap tied to the body. Half a hundred residents of El Portús staged last night the cove and collection of the jábega, a traditional Levantine fishing art, dressed in the typical costume used to fish in 1900. It is a representation that has been carried out for the last twelve years and in the A large part of the town participates, including fishermen.

The neighbors staged this art through a small dramatization that began after the seafaring mass in the village hermitage. The culminating moment was when they reached the beach and spread a 150 meter long fishing net from a rowing boat also known as a jábega. Then, the mesh was spread to about two hundred meters and later the fishermen pulled it from the shore. For this they did not use ropes, but the strop, which allows pulling with the body. The net is made up of two triangular lateral bands attached to a large sac bottom and has a conical trunk shape.

Upon reaching the beach, the former fishermen collected the fish, but last night, the residents released them, according to what a resident of the area, Luis Saura, told this newspaper. After that, the more than three hundred people who attended the performance participated in a dance with live music on the beach.

At night, they served a fisherman’s cauldron and there was a free concert by Eliot Ness’ The Untouchables. The day concluded late in the morning, with a family lottery. In the morning there were more acts, such as a cleaning of the seabed.