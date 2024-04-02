Neighbors | A dispute over a tree in the yard of an apartment building in Töölö escalated so much that the police were called to the scene

The police prevented the housing association from felling an old maple tree in the yard in Töölö, Helsinki.

Dispute felling an old maple tree escalated to calling the police to the yard of an apartment building on Valhallankatu in Helsinki's Taka-Töölö on Tuesday morning.

The views of the residents of the house about the fate of the tree differ strongly from each other.

In the opinion of the minority, the maple should be allowed to continue its life in its familiar place, where it has stretched its branches for decades.

According to the majority, a weak maple is again a danger to the environment. The general meeting of housing company Valhallankatu 4 recently decided that the tree can be cut down.

“It has come to the point where it has to be demolished,” says the chairman of the board Lasse Paitsola.

The neighborhood mourns the fate of the maple tree.

A tree thick branches have had to be supported with canopy support ropes attached to the trunk for almost ten years.

According to an expert's assessment, weak branches can at worst fall on the balconies of the house.

The retaining wall under the maple tree is also in bad shape. The housing association's representatives suspect that its cracking is caused by the maple's roots.

To the yard becomes one of the residents opposing the felling of the tree.

“You know that this has been reported to the ely center? It's a crime if you start cutting down a tree,” Ella Hallama says.

With the help of his lawyer, he has demanded that Uusimaa's Center for Business, Transport and Environment (ely) forbids the housing association from cutting down the tree despite the decision of the general meeting.

Ella Hallama opposes the felling of the maple tree.

Hallama appeals, among other things, to the tree's scenic value, the flying squirrel's life circle and the city's regulations, according to which birds' nesting trees must not be cut down in April-August.

In his opinion, the housing association should also have ordered a report on the condition of the tree from more than one expert.

“It doesn't swing in any direction at all,” Hallama commented on claims about the tree's danger.

He also criticizes the housing company for not budgeting for the felling of the tree.

Maple roots are suspected to have caused cracks in the retaining wall.

Next to standing host Jarmo Mäkinen says that demolition is normal property maintenance and the costs are covered by maintenance costs.

Threats of criminal charges do not frighten the property manager.

“Belongs to the job description.”

He points out that he will also be held responsible if the tree falls and injures someone.

The person who lives in the neighboring house is in favor of preserving the tree Timur Samarsky. He can't understand why everything has to be destroyed.

“It's beautiful and doesn't bother anyone. People have to adapt to the environment in which they live. Trees are violently destroyed in Helsinki.”

In Timur Samarskiy's opinion, people should adapt to the environment and not destroy everything in their path.

Half of it at the end of hour-long negotiations and phone calls, the police have made their decision.

They say that they will not disperse the opponents gathered in the yard and prevent the housing company from cutting down the maple tree.

It doesn't help, even if the chairman of the board of the housing company presents the documents of the general meeting.

The police negotiated with the residents. In the foreground, on the left, the chairman of the board of the housing company, Lasse Paitsola, and in the middle, partner Ella Hallama.

The police advise the representatives of the housing association's management, who look disappointed, to find out the situation of the complaint about the felling of a tree from the ely center.

The chairman updates that this is how they are made villains, even though they only implement the decisions made by the shareholders.

“It feels good, damn good,” says Hallama in the opponent's ring.