Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

5 countries neighboring Sudan announced a 3-point action plan to solve the crisis that has been going on since April 15.

At the conclusion of their meeting in the Chadian capital, N’Djamena, yesterday evening, the representatives of the countries stressed the importance of direct and continuous contacts with the two parties to the crisis in Sudan for a permanent ceasefire.

The final statement issued by the meeting stated that the action plan consists of 3 points: “reaching a final ceasefire, conducting a comprehensive dialogue between the Sudanese parties, and managing humanitarian issues.”

The plan is expected to be presented to Heads of State and Government for approval, in addition to the existing mechanisms of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chadian Minister of State and Foreign Minister Mohamed Salih Nazif, in implementation of the decisions issued by the Summit of Heads of State of Sudan’s Neighboring Countries held in Egypt on July 13.

The meeting was attended by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Central African Foreign Minister Sylvie Bibo Timon, their counterpart in South Sudan Deng Dau Geng Malik, Fathallah Al-Zeini, Special Representative for African Affairs in the dismissed government in Libya, and Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Chad Nebiat Getachew Asgaid.

The meeting reviewed the current situation in Sudan and its repercussions on all neighboring countries, noting “the importance of direct and continuous contacts with the two sides of the crisis in order to set the parameters of a permanent ceasefire, put an end to the destruction of innocent lives and infrastructure, and allow the operation of health institutions and other basic services.” for the closing statement.

They stressed “the importance of integration and effective coordination between the initiatives of the African Union, IGAD, and the neighboring countries of Sudan.”

The officials welcomed the humanitarian response plan prepared by the United Nations, calling on donor countries and organizations to expedite support for the plan, while drawing attention to the connection with the needs of the population of the host regions in terms of security and development.

The five countries indicated the need to establish humanitarian warehouses in neighboring countries to transport rapid relief and medical care to the victims.

She expressed the urgent need to “keep humanitarian corridors open to help people in danger,” calling on the parties to the crisis to facilitate the provision of assistance to the population in accordance with international humanitarian law. The officials agreed to meet in New York, on the sidelines of the next regular session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Sudanese political experts and analysts stressed the need for coordination between the initiative of Sudan’s neighboring countries and other existing initiatives, especially the US-Saudi initiative through the Jeddah platform and the IGAD initiative.

The Sudanese writer and political analyst, Othman Mirghani, told Al-Ittihad that what is required is the integration of the initiatives and not their contradiction, and that it is hoped that the neighboring countries’ initiative will present practical solutions that address the humanitarian and security conditions, and push the political process forward, indicating that the initiative enjoys the confidence and acceptance of the various Sudanese parties. .

For his part, Chadian writer and political analyst Ahmed El-Tijani Jarma, head of the “Awareness Center for Political Studies” told Al-Ittihad: The meeting of neighboring countries in N’Djamena reflects the desire of the Sudanese neighboring countries to restore stability to Sudan, given their fears that the crisis in Sudan will get out of control and transform to a “civil war”.