A Royal Australian Air Force aircraft takes off from Amberly Air Force Base to provide aid following the volcanic eruption off the coast of Tonga © Lacw Emma Schwenke/ADF/Royal Australian Air Force via AP/dpa

A tsunami triggered by an erupting undersea volcano damages vital infrastructure in the Pacific nation of Tonga. People urgently need drinking water – Australia and New Zealand are sending help.

WELLINGTON/Nuku’alofa – Airmen from the Australian and New Zealand air forces have made their way to Tonga to provide assistance following the massive volcanic eruption off the island’s coast.

According to official information, they should primarily provide aerial photos of the more remote islands of the Pacific state and provide information about damage to roads, ports and power poles. Another plane should bring urgently needed drinking water and other relief supplies to Tonga, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference. If the machine cannot land due to damaged runways, the charge will be dropped from the air.

Pacific countries on alert

The eruption of the submarine volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai on Saturday was heard thousands of kilometers away, triggering tidal waves and putting many Pacific countries on alert. Tsunami waves were recorded not only in Tonga, but also in New Zealand, Japan, Alaska and South America. Aid organizations warned of health damage from the huge ash clouds and advised Tonga residents to wear masks and only drink bottled water.

As a result of the seaquake, an important undersea cable was also severed, meaning that the Internet in Tonga went down. The other communication links were also disrupted, but mobile phones seemed to be working at least partially. dpa