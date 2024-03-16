Neighborhoods | The mystery of Lauttasaari's exaggerated name is not solved – This is how the islanders explain it

Lauttasaari the district in Helsinki is often referred to as the “island of the happy”.

HS figured it out in the previous story about the origin of the name. For example, a former city councilor who lived in Lauttasaari since 1955 Ulla-Marja Urho thought that the origin of the word pair goes back a hundred years, when there were summer villas in Lauttasaari.

However, there was no final certainty about the origin of the word pair. That's why we asked the readers the same thing.

We received a number of educated guesses and more or less flattering answers from Lauttasaari residents.

One the defendant guessed that connecting the word pair Lauttasaari is from a crime writer Outi Pakkanen from a pen. The background of the answer was revealed to be a retired theater editor and critic from HS, who has lived in Lauttasaari for over 43 years Cherry Moring.

“My children's grandfather once had a wonderful two-story summer villa built of logs here, which was demolished log by log to make way for apartment buildings and rebuilt in the Sipoo archipelago. There it still thrives,” Moring wrote.

Detective story doesn't admit it, of course: “I really didn't come up with the expression myself, but I've been using it in my updates for years, both out of love for my home island and also to annoy my followers – so it's a love-hate relationship,” Pakkanen from Lauttasaari says.

A two-story villa on the north shore of Nissebo Lauttasaari in 1927. The family of Lauttasaari's big landowner and businessman Julius Tallberg also lived in the house for a while. The villa was demolished in the 1960s under the construction works of Länsiväylä.

Moring also specified on the phone that he found Pakkanen's “pencil mark” specifically on social media. In addition, Moring says that the topic is now “a hot topic on the island”.

Here is one reason: “Lauttasaari has been built up intensively in recent years. What we want here is the 'tightness of the rock'. Pity our beaches, our parks, pity nature and people.”

Obviously, not all Lauttasaari residents like the over-the-top positivity of the “island of the happy”, which has spread especially in housing sales announcements. Many use the expression in an ironic tone, among other things because in their opinion it does not correspond to reality.

of HS by Thursday, 37 responses were received to the question about the history of the “happy island”, which is not easy in nature. In the answers, the origin of the word pair was tossed in many directions, but no indisputable information or solid theory could be found in the answers.

Instead, many in their answers gave reasons why Lauttasaari can be called the “island of the happy” at all.

Lauttasaari is growing – to use a maritime expression – by leaps and bounds. The picture is from 2023.

Based on the answers, nature seems to be a source of happiness for many Lautatsaari residents. The sea, clean climate, and good exercise opportunities in coastal landscapes are repeated in the answers. Many, however, share in their minds the threat mentioned by Kirsikka Moringi:

“As a former resident of Stadi and Espoo, I can say that it is the best place to live. The island is part of my strong identity. A wonderful climate, the clean sea climate makes the mind energetic. The sea, nature and a lot of friendly people. Cooler than elsewhere”, who has lived in Lauttasaari for 40 years Hasan Alkara boasts in his reply.

But he adds: “Only the actions of the city of Helsinki make me angry, especially overbuilding and destruction of nature.”

Likewise, the person living in Lauttasaari Niko Väärälä praises road maintenance, services, outdoor routes and opportunities. He thinks that the high level of education and socio-economic class of the residents of the area affect the good functioning of things.

But: “However, I find the 'homogeneity' of the area a bit special. There is very little diversity between people. People from different ethnic backgrounds are hardly seen here. We live in a quite different reality here than in many other regions,” writes Väärälä.

“I think this is the island of the lucky and privileged.”

In a couple of words the slander of the envious and the irony of the malicious have also been heard. Critical voices can be heard from both sides of Lauttasaarenisalmi:

“Omechea. Cold and windy place. Moreover, overpriced and undervalued.”

“Prefer, say, 'windy island'?”

The residential construction on Lauttasaari's east shore at Purjeentekijenkuja in Vattuniemi is an example of Helsinki's current dense construction. The picture is from January 2023.

Leena Juntunen says that he heard the term 'Island of the Happy' at the turn of the millennium.

“I went to high school in the city, and the people of Kallio always told me to go back to the island of happiness. The most common comments were if, for example, I scared junkies or drunkards in Sörnäis, or if I didn't want to drink homemade liquor.”

The word pair “Saari of the Happy” has spread at least as the title of a detective story, a play, a nonfiction book, and a song. Yle described Perämeren's Hailuoto as the “island of the happy” in its two programs in 2020.

The nickname of the Canary Islands in Spanish is las Islas Afortunadas i.e. 'happy islands'. Dorothy and Jack Fields' travel picture book published in Finnish in 1974 (Oceania) – Isles of the Fortunate tells about small islands in the Pacific Ocean.

From Lauttasaari Evelina's there is a simple explanation for happiness: “I live in Laru [hymiö]. For me, it's an island of happiness.”