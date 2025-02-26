Until eleven o’clock at night, Alberto and Anna’s house acquires a stadium -worthy atmosphere, although these fields are far away. You don’t even see any municipal sports center. But there are raised, a few meters, immense foci that blind. And the replacement, … The pounding of the balls against the rackets does not cease.

There is no stadium in sight, but a school, the Salesians of Carabanchel, located in the Round of Don Bosco, who has found a whole business in the rental of its sports courts. The works of these facilities – which have three covered paddle courts, two tennis clues, three basketball and three other football – began more than ten years ago. What the neighbors did not expect is that the recreational activity, mainly destined – “or so we believed” – to their students, would extend to all audiences, “whether or not you are partner of the CDYC Salesianos Carabanchel.”

There, as its own page indicates, tournaments and competitions are made for all ages. And they even have, since August 2023, with a tennis school: Challenge Tennis Academy. This is a business idea – the clues can be rented through the Playtomic platform for 21.84 euros for an hour and a half – that has put on the war on the residents of Eugenia Street in Montijo for the scandal and The bustle that causes “uninterruptedly” players, from 9 am to 11 pm from Monday to Friday and from 9.30 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Saturdays on Saturdays and Sundays: «We talk about an important problem of noise and light pollution. Environmental regulations are being breached ».

Already then, when they began to build the first tracks, the neighbors transferred their complaints to the school through a statement by observing that they were rising very close to the adjoining houses. It was not until June 2021 that the Madrid City Council checked the sound levels making measurements during approximately one hour in one of the affected homes.

On that occasion there was a measurement that reached 69 decibels, well above the municipal limits reflected in the Ordinance of Protection against Survey and Thermal Pollution, being 55 decibels the maximum by legislation. Being above the seven decibels in the night period and ten in the day and evening period, it is understood, for legislative purposes, which constitutes a “serious risk situation”, so that the center could be sanctioned with a fine of up to 300,000 euros and cause “the definitive, total or partial closure of its facilities.”

Those affected say that it is “an illegal activity without a license and polluting.” Already in July 2024, the Madrid City Council ordered the cessation of the paddle slopes of the San Juan Bautista Salesiano – Sanlesians of Strait – by not having any legal title or instrument enabled for it. The Councilor of Mas Madrid Esther Gómez then explained that they were illegal clues, since even the school had the appropriate authorization for their construction. “The cessation order will be complied with, and if not the City Council will dictate the princtinct of the activity,” said the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante.

Views of paddle tennis courts from Alberto and Anna’s house in Carabanchel



Antonio Angel





Only in the month of April last year the residents of Strait processed up to fifteen complaints demanding the paralysis of two new clues. “They cannot do business at the expense of our health,” they denounced with reports permitted in hand. One of those measurements was held on December 21, 2023 from the bedroom of an affected house at the time when monitored paddle classes were being taught. The results obtained alleged that “the boundaries of sound immission were overcome established for residential areas.”

Even with this, municipal sources indicate to this newspaper that “all measurements made, both in Tetuán and Carabanchel, comply with the ordinance.” They do not come into details about the center’s use permits to be able to rent these facilities to people outside the educational community. Alberto points out that when they have asked the district of these same licenses, “they only give us long.” «The councilor was assured that the Salesians of Carabanchel have a license for school use. But that does not mean that they have the appropriate permission to rent them ».

From the Más Madrid municipal group they fear that the same irregularities as in Tetuán are being committed in Carabanchel, “that the school is economically profiting from an activity without authorization.” Esther Gómez says that they have been facilitating a copy of the legal title that the center to use the tracks, of the initial license file, as well as the permission to rent them to third parties: «We do not understand why the City Council does not understand why the City Council It is taking so long to respond ».

In 2024 the Consistory ordered the cessation of paddle tennis courts of the same educational center in narrow by not having a license

The center assures this newspaper that its facilities meet all the appropriate legal aspects, “something that the District Board itself has communicated to the neighbors.” They point out that they have submitted all the requested documentation and that the Department of the Environment has made all the required acoustic measurements. «From the center we have attended to all legal requirements. Also from urbanism we have been requested by the licenses of the tracks. Everything is in order, we strictly comply with the municipal ordinance of the time limit of the activity ».

Alberto explains that, except for the measurement of the levels of acoustic emitters of 2021, the rest that the Consistory has done – of environmental sound levels – are inadequate. From the Acoustic Acoustics Consulting, they remember that the appropriate ones are the first – “it is specified in the municipal ordinance” -, since in the environmental the different noise sources are not discriminated, but that they are considered together.

«The last time the technical staff of the City Council inspection service came, on June 4, 2024, to carry out a study of noise levels, they told us that these types of measurements were not going to serve us for anything. This at five in the morning is a paradise, there is no noise. The average came out perfect. Since then, it is the only answer we receive, ‘the measurements are correct’. But they are not appropriate. We need, again, a measurement of acoustic emission levels, ”says the affected.

Site ‘Indoor’ paddlers settled in industrial areas, the new fashion Spain is the country with the greatest number of paddlers worldwide, 16,126 tracks according to Playtomic. In Madrid, there are already more paddlers than tennis. Within this growth, the region is located on the cusp: in it the international paddle federation was born and houses the largest club in the world. This ‘boom’ of the paddle has caused more and more entrepreneurs to bet on this sport, the one of greater global annual growth. In fact, it is becoming fashionable to adapt ships and turn them into ‘Indoor’ tracks, which is changing the landscape of the industrial environments of the capital. “The installation of these types of polygons offers an added value to the area,” says industrial analysts.

That is why neighbors have technical reports, made by collegiate engineers, which reflect that the activity is breaking with the municipal ordinance. «We make them, from time to time, with a phone application. And many have been above 70 decibels. But they are not approved devices, so they do not accept them.

Anna says that the situation worsens in summer, when not even opening the windows. She also telework, and ensures that being constantly listening to the replacement of the balls against the rackets “is unbearable.” They point out that, on some occasion, they have had leaks of leaks in their bedroom, since “the balls are fitted.”

Alberto turns off the light and his house is dazzled by the huge spotlights of the sports complex: «Sometimes I had to call the police because, at one in the morning, they were still on. This is not necessary to be the Bernabéu ». Remember that at the last meeting with the district, just a couple of months ago, they were promised to place canvases and find solutions to soundproof the clues, but “we are still waiting.”