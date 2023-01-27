It was almost a turning point: the images of dozens of young people urinating in the surroundings of the Segura river not only motivated complaints from the Vistabella neighborhood association ten months ago, but also increased their vehemence when exposing one of their main Demands: to reduce events and, therefore, the pressure on the La Fica venue, as a space to send “everything that is not wanted in other parts of the city”, according to its president, Nacho Álvarez-Castellanos . For this reason, the residents of this picturesque neighborhood of the capital were on their guard when they discovered this week the intention of celebrating a new party this Friday for –although not only– university students, of a similar nature to the one held at the controversial event of almost a year ago.

«Not only is the City Council aware of our requests to soften this area and not advance in them, it is that it promised to inform us of any concert, party or other type of proposal that was going to be held in La Fica and on this occasion we were not they have said nothing; We have found out from a poster on social networks in which the name of the organizers does not even appear, “said the neighborhood representative, showing his anger not only because of the substance of the matter, but also because of the municipal forms.

Finally, the Macro Fest University – a ‘paellas’ party with DJs and bottle-style alcohol consumption – was held this Friday in the aforementioned enclave and brought together some 9,000 young people in the aforementioned venue. The proposal, from whose organization the University of Murcia is disassociated – which since the pandemic has chosen not to allow more events of this type on campus – comes from a private promoter, who closed an agreement with the mayor of Youth and Equality, Teresa Franco. The councilor explained that the organization has all the municipal permits to verify that the safety and cleaning requirements of green areas were going to be met, as well as the installation of almost a hundred portable toilets. “One of the issues that led us to authorize it is the schedule, since it ends at 8:00 p.m.,” he commented and added that, “in any case, he apologized to the neighbors for the inconvenience,” while asking ” understanding and a vote of confidence to young people: I have tried to combine both rights.

Representatives of the promoter point out that “they had nothing to do” with the controversial “Intercampus party” held last year. “We are not new to organizing this type of event and we have redoubled our efforts so that there are no incidents,” the same sources highlighted, noting that if these parties are organized at La Fica it is “because we are not offered other types of venues ». “We would have no problem moving to a space in the north, but today there are none enabled,” they defend, advocating the holding of three-way meetings, with the City Council and the neighbors to find solutions.