China and Russia have extended their neighborhood treaty for close cooperation.

Beijing / Moscow – The Chinese state and party leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin agreed on this in a video conversation on Monday, as China’s state news agency Xinhua subsequently reported. There was initially no comment from the Russian side.

Russia supplies the world’s most populous country with oil, gas and coal, among other things. In return, the Chinese are selling machines and consumer goods in the largest state in terms of area. Both countries also pursue similar interests in the UN Security Council and have a tense relationship with the USA. From the perspective of NATO, China and Russia currently represent the greatest threat to security in the Euro-Atlantic area. (Dpa)