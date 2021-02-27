About thirty representatives of social groups from Los Mateos and residents of Cartagena they concentrated this Saturday on the level crossing of the Feve line in that neighborhood to demand its removal. “According to Adif, twenty people a day cross this level crossing at Los Mateos. And it is not like that. If necessary, I will be here all day to count how many really pass. We are already tired of so many excuses ». María de los Ángeles Vilar, from the Neighborhood Platform of Los Mateos, expressed with these statements the general tiredness with the representatives of the Government, the Community and the City Council, who still do not respond to their old demands. “We have been talking to the Ministry about this issue since 2007. And there has been no progress, “denounced Fulgencio Sánchez, president of the Station Sector Neighbors Association and one of the coordinators of the Cartagena Prosoterramiento Platform.

Representatives of this group that groups together several neighborhood associations of the municipality, such as that of Barrio Peral, attended the concentration, authorized by the Government Delegation for a maximum of one hundred people. The dangerousness of the pass was revealed with the fatal run over of a young man, three weeks ago. Neighbors insist that now is the time to find a solution to this crossing, but also to take a first step to modernize transport infrastructures in the city. Specifically, the Prosoterramiento Platform and the Federation of Neighborhood Associations claim that the reform of the railway station be used for a new intermodal center that brings together the railway services of Renfe and Feve, as well as those at the bus station, across the road from La Unión. In the case of Feve, they said, the solution is to bury a section of tracks under that road.

The transfer would relieve heavy traffic access through the Puertas de San José (old Plaza de Bastarreche). The operation could be paid for with the sale of the Feve station, the residents argue. Sánchez regretted that the presence of the pachequero Pedro Saura of ‘number two’ in the Ministry of Transport does not entail benefits for Cartagena. “We do not want to do as in Murcia with the burial, but they are not leaving us another way,” Sánchez warned.

The concentrations to demand better rail infrastructure They will continue in two weeks in the Virgen de la Caridad neighborhood.