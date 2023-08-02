The residents of the western area of ​​Cartagena met this Tuesday night at the Puertos de Santa Bárbara social premises, near the ethnographic museum, to show their resounding rejection of the intentions of the Cemex company. The Mexican multinational is going to carry out a study in the area to assess the feasibility of creating a quarry to extract pozzolan. This material, which is extracted from volcanic areas, is one of the main ingredients of cement. It has obtained permission from the General Directorate of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity of the Autonomous Community to carry out various surveys in the area.

A dozen residents of Los Puertos de Santa Bárbara, Cuesta Blanca and La Magdalena have already received letters from the regional government asking them for permission to give their data to the company and to contact them to agree on how and when to enter their land do the prospecting.

Most of the owners who refuse to allow this to happen have already sent letters to the Community refusing, and others will do so in the coming days. They have until next Saturday when the deadline for allegations ends. The meeting was convened by those affected in collaboration with the neighborhood associations to coordinate their next actions. Some three hundred people came to demonstrate that “it is a problem that affects us all, whether we have received the notification or not.”

The president of the Los Puertos de Santa Bárbara neighborhood association, Claudio Cañavate, referred to Cemex’s plans as “the greatest environmental catastrophe that can happen in the western zone.” The majority of the people who attended the assembly demonstrated in this line.

Luis Sánchez, owner of a piece of land indicated by Cemex, assured that “the fight has just begun”, he feels “defenseless and unprotected by the administration.” The acting president of the Molinos Marfagones neighborhood council, Antonio Martínez, promised to inquire about the situation in the Cartagena City Hall. Like the president of the Federation of neighborhood associations, Tomás Sánchez.

All the interventions made it clear that it is a neighborhood dispute in which they must fight together. The president of the Regional Association of Rural Tourism Entrepreneurs of the Campo de Cartagena (Acetur), María José Martínez, remarked that “it is inconceivable that in an area in which Europe has invested five million euros to protect the Tallante chickpea this”.

The president of the Galifa residents’ association, Pedro Díaz, also attended to “show his support and solidarity when it comes to defending a territory adjacent to the Protected Area of ​​La Muela-Cabo Tiñoso.”