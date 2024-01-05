Thursday, January 4, 2024



| Updated 01/05/2024 08:46h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was an opening seen and unseen, and this weekend it will be operational again. On December 27, Adif allowed, in Nonduermas, the provisional access that it had planned, and with the congratulations of the Autonomous Community and Murcia City Council, for the circulation of traffic that had been cut off on the RM-611 due to the underground works. of the train tracks. These works, which will last eight months, will eliminate the underpass for cars in the district in the section of this road that connects it with El Palmar and that also serves other towns such as Era Alta, La Raya and Rincón de Seca. In this provisional link Adif had invested about 2 million euros.

That same day the City Council, after receiving a complaint from the Nonduermas Municipal Board, as explained by the PSOE, asked Adif to close it. This meant that, since then, cars had to drive through orchard lanes and take a detour of up to 40 minutes to reach their destinations, the socialists add.

Works in the Nonduermas area.



Nacho García / AGM





The City Council, upon receiving complaints from members of the boards of these districts and the district of La Raya, who met with the vice mayor, Rebeca Pérez, and with PSOE councilors on December 29, asked Adif to carry out a series of improvements, to make passage through this detour safer before reopening it. Likewise, he appealed to him to be in service on January 8.

Yesterday, the City Council reported that this weekend it will be open, “guaranteeing that on Monday, the day of return to daily activity and return to classrooms, vehicle and pedestrian mobility can develop with absolute normality.” He added that it has been possible after taking measures to guarantee the safety of drivers and pedestrians. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to pass through and there will be a Local Police device to resolve any incidents that may occur.