Neighbors in the western zone have increased the degree of pressure to stop Cemex’s plans. With the collection of signatures and the placement of posters, they want to show their rejection of the Mexican multinational carrying out a study to assess the feasibility of creating a quarry from which to extract pozzolan, a mineral. The Federation of Neighborhood Associations has begun to collect signatures against the Paola I mining research project. The signatories reject the company’s actions, as it is located in District 1 ‘Rural Area of ​​Special Environmental and Social Sensitivity’ which is incompatible with the proposed activity.

For the promoters of the initiative, “the project and Cemex’s claims seriously endanger the very persistence of the area, by depleting its natural resources.” In addition, they believe that it will pose “a serious risk to the health of residents due to the toxic and dangerous emissions that are produced,” says the signature document. In it, they warn “of the serious consequences” at all levels of creating an open-pit mine in western Cartagena.

The neighbors emphasize “the numerous existing environmental protections at the regional, national and international level, together with a rich cultural, archaeological and geological heritage; and a way of life in balance with the landscape and resources”, as an argument to stop the Mexican company.

The main recipient of the headings is the Cartagena City Council and “the rest of the competent administrations”, they explain from the Federation. The neighborhood representatives request “the dismissal of the prospecting permit and any other action and that they bet on the firm defense of the citizens.”

The sheets are available at the San Isidro social premises and the Bernabé hairdresser’s, in Molinos Marfagones, among other establishments. Outside the west zone they are also available to residents, at the Buendía pharmacy, in José María Lapuerta, among others. Today there are about 50 points to sign, although the organizers hope to add more in the coming days. In some places, such as Comercial Ana in Cuesta Blanca, they have already collected more than a hundred in just two days. José Moreno and Beatriz González, the managers, are in charge of this.

“Antimine” banners



In Los Puertos de Santa Bárbara, they have already begun to place banners with messages against the mine in their own homes. They are preparing other posters to hang from the stage during the town festivities, which will begin on Friday. There will also be an information table. Yesterday a group of people gathered in the town to demand the withdrawal of the investigation permit for the Mexican company. Last Thursday several representatives of the company attended a meeting with the neighbors in which they informed them that if necessary they would request the “forced temporary occupation” of the land to do the tastings.

The regional deputy of Podemos -IU-AV, María Marín, yesterday Tuesday showed her resounding disagreement with the plans of the Mexican company Cemex. She was emphatic: “If the machines come, I will be the first to stand in front, because we are not going to allow this.”