There are 120 night watchmen, trained by a security agency, who patrol the streets of Ashrafiyeh in the face of a power vacuum. Their detractors compare them with the militias of the Lebanese civil war.

In any city in the world, shops are open at six in the evening. It is also an ideal time to go to the gym after work or the time when the children are in extracurricular activities. However, in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, the lack of public lighting forces shops to close early or nobody walks the streets after sunset because it is completely dark.

This gloomy atmosphere in the city is conducive to theft and other crimes being easily committed. In the Christian neighborhood of Ashrafiyeh, the residents have decided to get together to form a group of night watchmen to ensure their safety in the face of the limitations of the police forces.

The increase in robberies is one of the last consequences of the deep economic crisis that has brought more than 80% of the population below the poverty line.

Behind this neighborhood watch initiative is the NGO Ashrafiyeh 2020, funded by residents and the Lebanese diaspora, which has hired a security company to train the watchmen. For the past few weeks, groups of four to six individuals with flashlights in hand have been seen illuminating the streets without electricity in Beirut from six in the evening to six in the morning. For Ashrafiyeh residents who fear for their safety, newly recruited “guardian angels” have brought peace of mind to families in the neighbourhood.

“Our neighborhood has always been a beautiful and quiet neighborhood and we want to continue living in it without danger as we have always done. That is why we are here, to guarantee the safety of our families,” Akram Nehme, coordinator of the night watchman group, told France 24.

Not everyone is happy with the night watchmen in Beirut

While many praise the initiative, especially Ashrafiyeh residents, others have criticized it, comparing it to the 1975-1990 Lebanese Civil War, where militias patrolled the streets. But the founder of Ashrafiyeh 2020, MP Nadim Gemayel, rejects criticism that his initiative shares similarities with those patrols organized by militias from sectarian communities.

However, for the detractors of the initiative, the Gemayel surname is synonymous with the civil war. Bashir Gemayel, Nadim’s father, was the first Christian president assassinated during the fratricidal war of the 1980s. Bashir was the founder of the Lebanese Forces, the most bloodthirsty Christian militia credited with the deaths of thousands of Palestinian refugees in the Sabra and Shatila camps.

“We are not in a civil war. We are not in a war situation. We are not looking to replace the security forces, we are in full coordination with the police, the intelligence services and other competent authorities”, assures the Christian deputy.

Gemayel claims that Ashrafiyeh 2020 is simply filling the void in the police force, which is underfunded.

But in a country where invisible sectarian barriers divide the population, for a group of night watchmen to take the law into their own hands is dangerous. Michel Chavari knows well what it means for the militias to return under the pretext of security. “We are in a delicate moment in the country. There is no president or government. Everyone calls for Hezbollah to be dismantled and disarmed. We cannot allow another group to take over the security of their region now. It is the work of the security forces,” criticizes Chavari, a former diplomatic adviser to former President Michel Aoun.

But Gemayel rebuts that “our initiative was a response to requests from citizens. People don’t feel safe.”

Regardless of the controversy, as long as the streets of Ashrafiyeh remain dark, the vigilantes will help safeguard their neighborhood from the security vacuum.