Approximately 110 families had to leave their homes, according to city hall; 20 adults and 11 children are in shelter

Heavy rains in the State of Rio Grande do Sul forced residents of the Três Pinheiros neighborhood, in Gramado, to leave their homes on Sunday (19.Nov.2023) after large cracks formed in the ground.

Approximately 110 families, including those from the neighboring Piratini neighborhood, which were also affected, had to go to other locations, according to the Gramado City Hall.

A shelter was set up in the gymnasium of Escola Senador Salgado Filho. According to the city hall, 20 adults and 11 children were sheltered there.

As if the inclement rain, the floods, the rivers invading cities, killing and displacing thousands of people were not enough, now RS is watching in disbelief as a possible “geological fault” emerges, tearing up the ground and threatening entire neighborhoods in Gramado, which were once evacuated… pic.twitter.com/Y8zexO8ifL — Otaviano Fonseca (@ot_fonseca) November 23, 2023

This Wednesday (Nov 22), technicians from SGB (Serviço Geológico do Brasil), a public company linked to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, carried out, together with city hall employees, a technical visit the affected areas.

The heavy rains that fell again in the southern region of the country left 7 people dead by Sunday (19.nov). The storms recorded since Thursday (Nov 16) have already caused 4 deaths in the State of Rio Grande do Sul and 3 in Santa Catarina, according to local authorities.