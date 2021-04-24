Two years ago, the bicentennial of the birth of the famous revolutionary Antonete Gálvez, a native of Torreagüera, a district that has seen the house where he was born and where he lived languish, until almost disappearance, was celebrated. There have been numerous requests in recent years from groups, neighbors and even from the world of politics for its recovery and enhancement, with unsuccessful results so far.

The latest attempt is the signing of a manifesto by some thirty associations and personalities from the cultural, neighborhood and conservationist world of Murcia and other towns “so that the law is complied with with the house of Antonete Gálvez and it becomes a museum.”

The signatories point out that since 2002 the property has been municipal property and has a degree of protection 2 in the General Plan for Urban Planning of Murcia (PGOU), but that nothing has been done since then and “its degradation in recent years has advanced to leaps and bounds ». In the letter they demand “imminent” compliance with current legislation; They demand the execution “without further delay” of the project for the actions and studies prior to the rehabilitation of the house (which has just entered Contracting); and the subsequent comprehensive rehabilitation of the property.

No new construction



«We request the protection of the Huerto de San Blas in its entirety, avoiding any construction on its perimeter; and we demand that the future building house a museum space that makes known the history of Antonete Gálvez and the cantonal movement in the context of liberalism and federalism in the 19th century in Spain ”, they emphasize in the manifesto.

This movement hopes that after a bicentennial that “passed without pain or glory”, despite the fact that the Murcia City Council approved a motion for the institutional commemoration and the protection of its historic home, the current government team “will comply with the requests for the safeguard »of his entire legacy.

Antonete Gálvez was unanimously elected in 1998 by the Municipal Corporation then Favorite Son of Murcia and the signatories recall that, in addition to his political activity, this character stood out in his fight for the agrarian interests of the huertanos.

It also had a unique role in “helping Murcian society during catastrophes such as cholera epidemics or the notorious Santa Teresa flood”, which occurred on October 15, 1879.