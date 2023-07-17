WITH VIDEOA loud bang from flash grenades, firefighters who come running with inflatables and a member of the arrest team who jumps from a great height at the risk of his own life to save a man. It is the result of hours of negotiation with a man on a roof. An insight into the work of specialists, who have to act in a split second. “Speed is our best weapon.”
Jeroen van der Veer
Latest update:
19:34
