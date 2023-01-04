They will try to stop it with a claim before the Committee of Suggestions and Complaints of Parliament, where they will present their “opposition to a project financed by the EU”
They are waiting for the Christmas holidays to end to submit to the European Parliament their letter of protest against the mobility plan of the Murcia City Council, specifically to the Suggestions and Complaints Commission of this community body. They are the groups of residents and merchants of the neighborhood of Carmen, Vistabella, Espinardo and Murcia Cen
#Neighborhood #groups #merchants #Murcias #mobility #plan #Europe
Leave a Reply