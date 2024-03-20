Soccer is more than a sport in Colombia; It is a passion that unites entire communities and awakens emotions in every corner of the country. It is, precisely, the game that is most played and enjoys incomparable popularity. From neighborhood fields to professional stadiums, it is rooted in the hearts of Colombian people and culture.

Aware of this panorama and the potential that exists beyond the fields, Cerveza Andina has decided to become the sponsor of non-professional soccer as a way to get even closer to new teams, tournaments and consumers, transmitting its message of freshness to a territory still unexplored by other brands so far.

“For us it is a pleasure to be able to present to Colombia this campaign that responds to the purpose of what Andina is: to refresh what we are. We understood that in addition to the professional soccer in which we participate today, there is a soccer that brings together all Colombians: the neighborhood football. We want to join this celebration that brings together families and friends and from which great stars have also emerged,” says Stephan Prada, brand manager of Cerveza Andina.

Continuing with the directive, Andina will deliver its logo to more than 1,500 teams nationwide and will sponsor renowned tournaments such as the Bogotá League and the Copa Trinche. “We are a reference for what it means to live the party in peace and what it means to bring important and relevant shows to football. We come to invite people to register their teams on the platform and enjoy the activities and surprises that we are going to propose. Everyone has the opportunity to do it, men and women, 11-a-side soccer, 8-a-side soccer, micro-soccer and the other modalities,” adds Prada.

In this context, Andina's campaign has already begun in cities such as Bogotá, Bucaramanga, Cali and Barranquilla. In fact, the brand is supporting 96 tournaments and more than seven thousand teams, which shows that this different proposal has all the strength to cover every corner of the national territory.

A commitment to women's football

Women are also welcome in this Andina strategy. What's more, there are already women's teams that are part of the platform. In the words of Juliana Pérez, brand manager at Cerveza Andina, “we have some impressive 'cracks' and we are calling on all the women who we know have the same or more talent than men to join.”

Thus, the invitation from Andina and the Central Cervecera de Colombia is for you to know the conditions and register your team through your Instagram account @cervezanadinacolombia or Facebook Cerveza Andina Colombia to be part of the signings, tournaments and extend until the third beat of the mark.