The roar of the antipersonnel mine that killed Robert Capa in Vietnam on May 25, 1954 still reverberates in the Madrid neighborhood of Entrevías. There, 67 years later, Andrés, Neira, Mustafá or Jesús know who that Hungarian reporter was born in 1916 under the name Andre Friedman. These neighbors are part of the 14 families living their last days at 10 Peironcely Street, the riddled building that Capa photographed in November 1936 with the start of the Civil War. That Madrid that Manuel Chaves Nogales collected in To blood and fire. “In the city center, aircraft bombs always make meat.” Beyond that civilian offal to which the Sevillian journalist refers, the wounds on Peironcely’s brick façade still persist today over the decades.

They do so despite the attempt to cover the shrapnel with plaster by a bricklayer sent a few years ago by the owner, who wanted to somehow prevent the course of history from undermining his demolition plans to erect a new building. “We went out and told him that this could not be covered because this is a historical facade,” recalls Jesús Rico, 49, a resident of Peironcely, 10 for a decade with his wife, two daughters, a son and three grandchildren. There, in full view of all, the white globs are still roughly covering the scabs of war.

In 1998 the photographer José Latova identified the place where the image had been taken, in the Puente de Vallecas district, although it was not made public until 2010. From that moment it was no longer just any old house. This is how this one-story building erected in 1927, whose owner planned to tear down to build a new one, became part of the catalog of goods and protected spaces of the City Council of the capital in 2017. The platform # SalvaPeironcely10, which also received in 2018 the Seal of the European Year of Cultural Heritage from the European Commission, has played an important role. “Here the value of history is combined with the value of the social”, admits satisfied José María Uría, from the Anastasio de Gracia Foundation, one of the platform’s institutions.

Mustafá Labasse, a Moroccan who landed in the neighborhood in 1999, is the oldest tenant. He settled in Peironcely, 10 13 years ago. He did it by giving a “tip” to a compatriot to pass on the rent. He started with an income of 510 euros and today, thanks to the owner’s reduction, he pays 300. He assures that he has seen dozens of families parade. People “do not stay here long” because the house “is not in good condition.” “Since I was alone – he has his wife and daughters in Morocco – I didn’t mind being here.”

That slap of precariousness is the classic reception. “When we got here it was a bit complicated, really”, explains Andrés Torres while having breakfast in the living room of his house, which is both the kitchen and the bedroom where his mother sleeps on a sofa bed sandwiched between the TV and the wall . “We were living in a house next door, bigger. We got here and this was terrible ”. It has a special memory for cockroach pests. “My mother is the one who has made this place a home,” adds Andrés, who is coming of age this Sunday, in gratitude to Cristina, his mother, who gets up every day at 4.30 in the morning to enter work in Mercamadrid.

“Our guardian angel”

Andrés, Mustafá and the rest of the neighbors highlight in a special way the dedication of José María Uría. “He is our guardian angel,” Jesús Rico comments about him, referring to the one who not only opened their eyes to the figure of Capa but who, ultimately, has led the helm on the long journey to relocation. Uría tries to escape from all protagonism, but he does not hide his satisfaction because in recent years several of the families in vulnerable situations have been on the brink of eviction in what he describes as “very cruel moments.” “That photo gave us hope,” says Jesus, referring to the process that will end in a few days with his final departure from the straits of Peironcely to a decent apartment. Socialist councilor Mar Espinar has also made a special effort. “The only fighter we’ve seen here is her,” says Rico, overcome by tears and emotion, who thanks to her perceives politics with less disappointment.

This wave of solidarity has been thanks to “this photograph that woke up as if it had been asleep”, understands Neira Adalina Montero, a 60-year-old geriatric assistant who is kept between home and hospital by lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease several years. “There are days when I can get up. There are days that not ”. Sitting at the bottom of the bunk, she refers to her “little house” with affection despite “the cold, the heat, the humidity, the insects, the rats…”. “Who would have thought that we were living in a house that is history. This is like a rebirth of this great photographer. It’s a shame if they were to tear it down ”. Mario, her husband, is a cook who is kept unemployed by the pandemic. While she conducts the interview, he advances the pre-relocation paperwork.

The property has acquired historical value in the shadow of Capa’s photo, but what it houses inside are 14 slums spread around two narrow patios. Some of the houses do not reach thirty meters. There, its inhabitants crowd like sewing lice. Neira refers to them as houses for “dwarfs.” “We don’t know what privacy is here,” describes Jesús, who began by paying 450 euros and who, over time, has ended up with a monthly payment of 350, some even saved with the help of the owner. Take a look back and remember the times when I made “a good salary” in construction and had “a good apartment with a garage space”. Then he worked seven years at El Corte Inglés, where he thought he was going to retire before the hit of the crisis. Now he has been unemployed for four years and the only income that reaches the family is 430 euros from state aid and 300 from his wife for caring for an elderly man. Jesus’ sorrows seem more fleeting with his grandson Saúl in his arms next to the old well now dry in one of the courtyards.

Last week the Consistory paid 870,000 euros to expropriate the property and from this Wednesday the tenants are being summoned to sign the contract for the flats in which they will be relocated. The municipal government has not yet clarified what Peironcely is going to use, 10 but it will have a cultural purpose. The # SalvaPeironcely10 platform has already partially developed the Robert Capa Center project for the interpretation of aerial bombardments of the capital.

“For this town of lottery players that is Madrid, the fate of the plane in the sky dropping its load of shrapnel on a peaceful family (…) is a chance to which everyone submits without great reluctance,” described Chaves Nogales. Today, these peaceful families from Entrevías feel in some way graceful in reverse, they have won the rehousing prize thanks to a photo of those bombings. “Who was going to tell us that Robert Capa after 80 years comes to give us such great help”, thanks Neyra. “Hopefully he found out.”