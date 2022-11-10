qSeveral mattresses and blankets resting on a car parked on Baraundillo street, used to spend the night on this street. / VICENTE VICENS

«Here there are people who are very polite with whom we have no problem, quite the opposite!; but there are others with whom we have recurring confrontations due to their lack of civility and who, on top of that, if you reproach them for something, they become violent». This is how Arturo, a worker at the Conor Sports bicycle shop, explained the current situation