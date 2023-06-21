The lack of parking, the closure of several streets and the heavy midday traffic caused by the setting up of the Rock Imperium festival site on the Cuesta del Batel and on the Muralla del Mar Campus of the Polytechnic University, is causing complaints among drivers and residents, especially from the old town. They denounce a lack of foresight and demand measures to alleviate the damage, such as a greater presence of Local Police agents in the most conflictive areas and shuttle buses between the park and ride park set up in the La Rambla shopping center and the center.

«Normally I park next to the old Hospital de Marina to go to work in the old town, but now I have to do it in the streets of the Santa Lucía neighborhood and walk more than twenty minutes to get there. If I pay for a parking lot or the ORA, it is not profitable for me to come to work, ”complained Mariano Hernández, from Pozo Estrecho. He is one of the many residents who are forced to park in the fishing district in the absence of a nearby park and ride. He is one of those who believes that just as there will be buses from the Eroski on the days of the concerts, the City Council should have expanded this service the days before, “to make life easier for us,” he said.

See also Prime Minister takes on traffic light because of Corona procedure: "It has state crisis-like effects" They denounce the lack of foresight and demand a shuttle bus from the old Eroski to the center not only during the festival

From Friday to Sunday, from the shopping center there will be a shuttle bus to and from the festival site every 20 minutes until 2:30 in the morning. It will cost one euro each way and it will be paid when getting into the vehicle. The stop will be next to the enclosure, in the Plaza Puertas de San José.

University neighborhood



Others, like Adela Martínez, a resident of Los Alcázares who works as a lawyer, chooses to leave her car in the streets of the university neighborhood, where these days there are vehicles everywhere. “I know that it is prohibited and that I’m getting a fine, but the other option is to leave it much further away and with heels it is impossible for me to walk so much,” she explained to LA VERDAD. The accumulation of cars in this neighborhood angers the residents, who have already requested the City Council on several occasions to put an end to this situation with fines.

The Puertas de San José square is where there are the most traffic problems, especially at noon. Many drivers are unaware that the lanes going up and down the Cuesta del Batel are closed and they are forced to head towards Paseo Delicias to get to the port. UPCT students who take their exams these days are also harmed. «Now I have to come walking or by bus. Doing it by car is unthinkable”, admitted Lorencio Escudero, a Telecommunications student.

Precisely, workers from the Polytechnic showed their complaints to the educational institution about the difficulties to enter the campus and because evacuation routes were not enabled.

The mayoress, Noelia Arroyo, took advantage of the local security meeting held yesterday at the Palacio Consistorial to “apologize” to all those affected by this cut, to the residents of the area and, especially to the teachers, workers and students of the Polytechnic University. And she added: “I appreciate your understanding and collaboration and I trust that everyone understands the relevance that an event of this level has for Cartagena, which fills hotels and bars and projects the name of Cartagena throughout the world.”