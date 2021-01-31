When the year began, it was the Güemes Children’s Club of Villa Gobernador Gálvez. Unknown people caused damage and robbed. When will municipal, provincial and national authorities understand that neighborhood clubs are the last trench against barbarism in the neighborhoods?

Why do you think that apart from stealing all your work items destroy facilities and thus prevent them from functioning?

Neighborhood Clubs need many things: Money to function. Managers do it voluntarily, but teachers live off their work. Work items must be purchased. The maintenance has to be paid. Today they have electricity and water at a rate of $ 0, but they also need Internet, telephone and even television signal.

Security. A mobile is not enough It happens every two or three hours and then it goes away. Monitored alarms, gates, gates with working locks, walls high enough not to be climbed, and protective fencing around the perimeter are needed.

The reader highlights the role of neighborhood clubs and demands that they be given more attention. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

Municipal Services. Lighting in the street, cleaning of ditches and garbage dumps, pruning and clearing of trees around their perimeter, garbage collection, sidewalks and passable streets so that parents can bring and withdraw their children even on rainy days, public transport to no more than 100 meters.

Manager training, teachers, maintenance and administrative personnel and those in charge of the Dining Room on their functions and especially to act to prevent actions of violence, bullying, discrimination and stigmatization.

Sports, Social and Cultural Activities. Both from the area of ​​Social Action, as well as Work, Production and Education there are numerous courses that are dictated in Social Institutions that do not meet the minimum conditions while in clubs there are perfectly adequate rooms for those workss.

You could even take advantage of the club facilities to centralize the large number of dining rooms and picnic areas that do not meet the minimum conditions of hygiene and good practices. It goes to the extreme of cooking over wood on the sidewalks.

Mayors, councilors, legislators and governors: the clubs are not just “take kids off the street.” The club educates in values ​​and instructs in sports and socio-cultural activities. The club entertains, creates bonds, provides opportunities. The club is the refuge for the child, the woman and the abused old man.

The club is the place where the unemployed find a hug. The club is the place of the first dance and the first kiss. The club is the repository of the found time of the lonely and the abandoned.

Claudio E. Gershanik

Living and Living Together Association in Tablada

[email protected]

Views on returning to the classroom

Manuel Vidal, Undersecretary of the Teaching Career at GCBA at the meeting on Thursday 28 between representatives of the City and the teaching unions to define the start of face-to-face classes in CABA. Photo: Ministry of Education of the City.

Claiming that we are not in a position to return to the classroom is irresponsible to say the least. And it produces a false certainty in the public opinion: that in all public schools in the City of Buenos Aires, presence can not be implemented. Because we have to be clear about the result of that statement: obturate presence in public school. The cooperators who assist and collaborate in 2020 in the delivery of the Nutritional School Basket (CEN) have witnessed the continuity in maintenance tasks, the adaptation of the bathrooms with the installation of various dispensers and the provision of hygiene and protection items for both CEN deliveries and rebinding. Totems and bottles of alcohol gel, masks and non-contact thermometers, among others, were included. Also, we have to remember that the GCBA periodically delivers cleaning supplies. If in each school the number of students that allows a distance of 2 meters between desks attend per course and the distance, chinstrap and hygiene protocols are applied, there are no arguments that prevent presence. Because those students with comorbidities or with family members who have them are exempted from attending and would continue with virtuality, this objective is achievable. Denying our children’s ability to adhere to protocols is deny them as a subjects, not respecting them as people who have the capacity to decide, to think and to act responsibly.

Debora Vassallo

Guillermina’s mother, 10 years old, a public school student

[email protected]

You can be conservative or progressive. It can be unitary or federal. You can put one foot on each side of the crack and balance, but we Argentines cannot allow ourselves to be foolish, capricious or deny the use of intelligence. The Autonomous City of Buenos Aires makes controls and swabs to those who return to the city, but those who arrive by train to Retiro or Constitución from the rest of the country, are not controlled. All the tourist centers of the country are trying to overcome a bad season, after a stop of months and CABA decides to cut it and make them lose a fortnight to start classes on February 17. Teachers over 60 years of age, with diseases that make them people at risk and those who care for older adults or minors with pathologies are by national decree exempted from attending schools. How to ensure presence if substitutes are not even being appointed for those people who should be licensed? A little more dialogue, collaboration, coordination between jurisdictions, listening to the needs of the other, will be beneficial for all and are gestures or behaviors that citizens are expecting from their entire ruling class.

Miguel Angel Reguera

[email protected]

Last days, from the City Government, it was announced that the schools would begin to teach in person from February 17. At the same time, someone close to the national government described the measure as “criminal.” Almost at the same time, the President of the Nation announced the return to classes, under the same modality, on March 1. Curious indicator to differentiate the degree of “crime”: only 12 days apart, with two weekends in between. After that time, the measure is “purified”.

Gustavo Oscar Colla

[email protected]

“It is not explained that he has been detained for less than 24 hours”

In front of the commercial premises in Paso 693. A young woman reported that her boss drugged her there and then raped her. A judge released the possible perpetrator of the act. Photo: Germán García Adrasti.

Dr. Karina Zucconi. I am writing to you in my capacity as a citizen and a committed activist of women’s rights to express my profound bewilderment, helplessness and indignation by informing me of a resolution made by his honor.

At the time of writing, you had released Irineo Humberto Garzón, charging him with simple sexual abuse. It did not take into account the anomalies and antecedents of the same and especially that the accused was found next to the body of the young Venezuelan after having allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped her in Balvanera.

It is not explained that the accused has been detained for less than 24 hours.

I find it inadmissible that someone with these characteristics, who takes advantage of the vulnerability and need of a young woman, should be free.

Today I wonder, what good are the new laws that protect women if at the moment of truth they are not applied.

Delia Leonor Alegre

[email protected]