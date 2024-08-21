Home World

Neighborhood conflicts often escalate, but they are rarely resolved as surprisingly as in this angry note about dog owners.

Kassel – Conflicts can arise in the community of an apartment building, often triggered by small misunderstandings or annoyances. These disputes can be settled quickly, but sometimes they drag on for years. The result is often public complaints in the form of notes or notices addressed to the parties concerned. One such case is reminiscent of a “brain nag” note from parents that caused a stir in the neighborhood.

“IMMEDIATELY”: Angry note from neighbor about dogs – then the prompt reply follows

In this case, an angry neighbor turned to dog owners and practically shouted at them via a note. “Dear dog owners,” the author begins his letter. “Please remove your dog’s excrement IMMEDIATELY!!!!!” he demands emphatically. “You must have noticed that he shit here, because you have to hold the door open for him to hit the corner!!!”, he adds with three more exclamation marks. The note does not end with a “Hoffmann von Fallersleben” quote, but with the angry statement: “It really is UNBELIEVABLE!!!”.

The note was shared on the platform reddit, where the finder noted that “you just have to love bulletin boards”. The note was not only attached there, but also “on all entrance doors, as well as underground car park entrances inside and outside”. The author had copied the note and hung it up in various places. At eleven exclamation marks, a via A note from a neighbour attached to painter’s tape reminded many people.

“Experienced hunter” replies to angry neighbor: “I may inform you…”

The note was followed by a reply from an “experienced hunter”. “Dear neighbor, as an experienced hunter I can tell you that this is fox droppings. So please don’t think too badly of dog owners. Best wishes,” he wrote. But that was not all. An “unknown hero” copied the note and the reply and stuck it over all the original notes to expose the first author. The person who found the note estimates the average age of the house’s residents to be 75 years or older.

The exact location of the incident is unknown. However, foxes are not uncommon in cities like Berlin. Notes from neighborhoods often trigger discussions, but can be countered brilliantlyor a surprising request from parents.