The Court of Appeal condemns the search engine to pay a sum of 20,000 euros to each of the three employers’ unions (The Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale, the Syndicat des Éditeurs de Presse Magazine and Agence France Presse) who had seized the Competition Authority on April 9, in front of Google’s refusal to negotiate, according to AFP. In the same movement, Google released a statement on Wednesday, October 7, indicating that it was close to an agreement with general news headlines, and that it did not despair of reaching an agreement with the SEMP and AFP. However, even if it is a first step, the amounts revealed yesterday by AFP are much less than those required at the start of the negotiations: around 25 million euros to be divided between some 300 press editors, against 150 million claimed last year, which represented a small half of the amount of advertising revenue captured by the American giant: Google uses the content, thereby attracts all the advertising to itself, but so far does not pay those who provide the raw material.

That said, this is the first time that an American Internet giant has found itself forced into negotiating to pay its due. The case is therefore scrutinized on both sides of the Atlantic, but particularly in Europe, where a law on “neighboring rights” obliges GAFAM to pay their due. France was the first to implement this proposal for a European law. Last year, Google not only refused to negotiate, it also blackmailed the biggest search engine rankings against the newspapers. Yesterday’s decision and the negotiations therefore mark a (small) step forward.