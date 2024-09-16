Fox 8: Neighbor of Trump Shooter Wesley Routh Says Gun Was in His Home

Trump shooter Ryan Wesley Routh had kept multiple firearms at home for years. This is what the channel is talking about Fox 8 said a woman who lives next door to him in the city of Greensboro.

“I saw the weapons myself. Yes, they had a lot of weapons and stuff there, and a lot of people were afraid of him at the time,” said Raut’s former neighbor.

The woman described the shooter as “an unusual person,” but said she never would have believed he was capable of targeting a presidential candidate. “I mean, if I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes in the photographs and everything, I wouldn’t have been able to believe it,” she said.

Raut’s former neighbor also spoke about her last encounter with him. She said the shooter decided to move to Hawaii in May. He paid her son to help with the move, gave her a Hawaiian shirt, and hugged her goodbye.

“I thought he was just living his life in Hawaii with his girlfriend,” she concluded, calling the assassination attempt on Trump insane.

Earlier it became known that the assassination attempt on Trump was planned by a resident of the state of North Carolina, 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Rout. It turned out that the attacker is an ardent supporter of Ukraine, and even agitated US citizens to become mercenaries and join the “Foreign Legion” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).