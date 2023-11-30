Home page World

Anyone who lives in an apartment building often notices neighbors complaining with notes or notices, like in this masterpiece.

Munich – As a tenant in an apartment building, the way out of the building or back in is often peppered with a few surprises. Be it is a “to give away” box, which can definitely result in a fine. Or notes and notices handwritten by neighbors. Sometimes people are looking for a parking space or asking for help, but occasionally these notes are also addressed directly to others.

Neighbor’s note in the hallway says “Last warning!!!” – then things get strange

Such notes are known in Germany. Relevant social media sites also like to display such notices. Whether on Instagram, the platform X (formerly Twitter) or also Reddit. Users often have fun because such letters to neighbors often contain gross exaggerations or point out real problems that can be very bizarre. Like one, for example Disgust note to the neighbor from the 6th floor or a Party warning notice.

On Reddit, users have now made fun of a notice attached with painter’s tape in the hallway on November 29, 2023. The big problem: words that aren’t right. Basically, many people understand what it’s supposed to be about, but at the same time they don’t. “Last warning!!! From now on with laundry!!! Day and night. There is silence from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. We have to go to the MS public order office. inform.!!! Neighbors. 11/29/2023” is written there.

When the night’s rest becomes the silence of the night – pieces of paper in the neighborhood cause heads to shake

Many people can’t follow the grammar, but the second time they skim they at least understand what it could be about. The tenor: The laundry or washing machine at night is too loud. “Night rest from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., that doesn’t even make sense,” writes a user on Reddit under the note. Another has to laugh at the word “night silence”, which probably means the night’s rest. “What? Warnings with laundry?” someone asks. The note leaves at least as many question marks as it contains exclamation marks (nine in total).

In addition to the confusing wording, there is a dispute in the comments column as to whether or not the washing machine should be allowed to run during the night’s rest. In theory, washing is allowed, but only if it does not drown out the noise in the room. However, if you live in a house with no noise or the washing machine is particularly loud, you should try to keep it quiet at night. To counter the note, one user said: “Simply hang a note next to it with the words: Hanging up notes is forbidden.” The problem in the apartment building will probably not be solved so quickly, in contrast to a notice from Berlin, in which a resident apologizes for his loudness. (ank)